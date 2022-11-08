Renault to separate EV unit in sweeping overhaul4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM IST
French car maker to pair up with China’s Geely in combustion-engine venture
PARIS : Renault SA said it would split itself into several divisions, putting its core business making conventionally powered cars into a joint venture with a Chinese partner and detailing plans for a separate stock-market listing of its electric-vehicle division.