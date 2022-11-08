Renault to separate EV unit in sweeping overhaul

However, it remains unclear how Renault’s longtime partner Nissan will fit into the new configuration. Renault has been locked in negotiations with Nissan about the latter investing in Ampere, the new EV division, and said those talks were continuing. The framework being discussed, people familiar with the matter have said, would also see Renault reduce its current 43% stake in Nissan to 15%—a stake sale that its Japanese partner has long requested.