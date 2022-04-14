Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Renault summer camp to offer free car check-up and more. Read

Renault has started the summer camp for its cars.
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • The customers can avail a offers including upto 50% discount on select accessories

Renault has started a seven-day long summer camp for its customers from April 18 to April 24 at all its service touchpoints across India. The seven day summer service camp will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car by service technicians. 

In addition to a wide range of services including free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault summer camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like discount on parts and accessories, Road Side Assistance and extended warranty. 

The customers can avail a offers including upto 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on Labour Charges & Value-Added Services, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA) along with special offer on tyres (select brands).