Renault recently launched a new compact SUV, Renault Kiger in India and now the Renault Triber has also received an update. The car was launched in 2019 and has received its first update since launch.

The 2021 Renault Triber has been starts at a price of ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The highest variant of the car is priced at ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Renault Triber will now come with steering wheel mounted audio & phone controls along with driver seat height adjust feature.

In terms of aesthetics, the car will get dual-tone exteriors across all colour options. The auto manufacturer is also offering a new body colour Cedar Brown. The Triber also gets LED Turn indicators on ORVMs.

The Triber can seat up to seven people and the company claims that the car comes with a boot space of 625 litres when the last row is pushed down.

In terms of safety, the Renault Triber offers up to four airbags.

The bookings for the Renault Triber 2021 version is currently available. The car can be booked online at https://renault.co.in, My Renault App or at a Renault authorized dealership by paying a token amount of ₹11,000. The deliveries of the Triber MY21 will begin soon after.

The new Renault Triber will be offered in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ with both MT and Easy-R AMT options. The car will be available in five colours: Metal Mustard, Electric Blue, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White and Cedar Brown with dual-tone options across all body colours on the RXZ version. The dual-tone versions will cost ₹17,000 more compared to the standard version.

