Renault Triber 2021 edition: Here’s what is new in the latest version

The new Renault Triber will be offered in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ with both MT and Easy-R AMT options. The car will be available in five colours: Metal Mustard, Electric Blue, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White and Cedar Brown with dual-tone options across all body colours on the RXZ version. The dual-tone versions will cost ₹17,000 more compared to the standard version.