Renault Triber facelift in mind? Three other cars you can consider at its top trim's price

The Renault Triber recently received a much-awaited facelift, which has revamped the exterior and interior of the MPV. Interestingly, this was the most major facelift the MPV has received since its launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2019. The updated iteration of Triber comes with a revised exterior design, a new interior layout, host of additional features. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged as the Triber continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and optional AMT unit as well. Also, the French auto giant is offering a company-certified aftermarket CNG kit for the manual variants of Triber.

The Renault Triber facelift is available at a price range of ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is available in four trim choices - Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. The AMT version is available only in the Emotion trim, while the rest of the variants get a five-speed manual gearbox only. The top trim Emotion AMT costs ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are considering buying the top trim of Renault Triber, here are what else you can consider at the same price.