Renault Triber Facelift set for launch tomorrow with updated design: Expected price, features and more

Renault India is set to unveil the updated version of its Triber MPV on 23 July 2025, marking six years since the model’s initial launch. The upcoming facelift will likely bring revisions to the exterior and interior, with possible enhancements to equipment and minor mechanical changes.

Exterior Changes Although the overall silhouette and body structure of the Triber remain unchanged, teaser images point to a reworked design at the front and rear. The facelift could feature a new grille design with three-dimensional diagonal slats, along with revised bumpers and LED DRLs integrated into the redesigned headlamps, reported HT Auto. At the rear, the taillights now appear smoked, complemented by blacked-out trim elements on the tailgate. The Triber will also become the first Renault model in India to carry the company’s new logo. Additional cosmetic changes include updated wheel covers and a repositioned Triber badge with a new typeface.

Interior and Features Reportedly, the cabin layout will likely continue with the familiar seven-seater configuration, a key draw for the model. However, the facelift could bring updates such as new upholstery and revised interior trims. A larger touchscreen infotainment system and an updated digital instrument cluster are expected, along with added storage solutions and multiple USB charging points, in line with market expectations in this segment.

Engine and Transmission Under the bonnet, the updated Triber is likely to continue with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. It is expected to be offered with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. While there is continued demand for a turbocharged variant to address performance concerns, Renault has yet to confirm any such update, likely due to cost considerations.

Pricing The current Triber range starts at ₹6.14 lakh for the manual version and goes up to ₹8.74 lakh for the AMT (ex-showroom). The new lineup is reportedly expected to maintain its competitive pricing, beginning marginally higher at around ₹6.15 lakh (ex-showroom).