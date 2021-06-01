Renault India 's Triber has been awarded the 4-Star safety rating for adult occupant safety and 3-star child occupant safety from Global NCAP, a global car safety assessment programme. The car was launched in August 2019, and the company claims it has sold over 75,000 units of the car.

The car can accommodate up to seven adults and manages three rows of seats under 4 meters.

Renault has commenced the exports of Triber to South Africa and the SAARC region and the company aims to expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region.

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP for TRIBER reiterates our commitment towards safety."

“This latest 4-Star adult rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers. As a customer-focused company, Renault is already future-ready in terms of technology, design and engineering for enhanced safety for our vehicles and Triber is a testimony to this," he added.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, "It is satisfying to note Renault’s safety improvements with Global NCAP’s Triber crash test result. We would encourage them to continue this progress, and to set a five star or Safer Choice rating as their future target for the Indian market."

