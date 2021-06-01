Renault Triber scores 4 stars in Global NCAP crash test

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP for TRIBER reiterates our commitment towards safety."

