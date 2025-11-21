Top 5 most affordable 7-seater cars under ₹15 lakh in India: Triber to Ertiga

Gone are the days when the small cars used to dominate the Indian roads. The bigger utility vehicles have been finding increasing level of penetration. The SUVs and MPVs have been witnessing increasing sales figures over the last few years. There are several seven-seater cars in India, from different brands. Finding a three-row car, offering seven seat layout is not tough, but finding one priced under ₹10 lakh could be tricky.

If you are looking for a seven-seater car priced under ₹15 lakh, here are your five options.

Top 5 most affordable 7-seater cars in India Model Price (ex-showroom) Renault Triber ₹ 5.76 lakh to ₹ 8.60 lakh Mahindra Bolero ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 9.69 lakh Citroen Aircross ₹ 8.29 lakh to ₹ 13.69 lakh Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.49 lakh to ₹ 10.49 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ₹ 8.80 lakh to ₹ 12.94 lakh

Renault Triber Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India, priced between ₹5.76 lakh and ₹8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV received a major design overhaul few months back. It also received a host of features, adding premium quotient significantly. The Triber comes with sliding and reclining middle row seats, which means the occupants can modify the seating layout according to the need. Powering this MPV is a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is available with five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit.

Mahindra Bolero The Mahindra Bolero has been in business in India for a long time. The frill-free seven-seater is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is known for robust build quality and go anywhere capability. The Bolero is highly popular in rural and semi-urban regions. Powering this model is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen Aircross X The Citroen Aircross X is a compact SUV with seven-seater layout. This is the only model in its segment with seven-seater layout in the Indian market. The third row seats can be folded to enhance the luggage space. Powering the Citroen Aircross X is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is priced between ₹8.29 lakh and ₹13.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero Neo The Mahindra Bolero Neo come as a modern iteration of the Bolero. It offers improved ride quality and a better feature-packed cabin. The Bolero Neo too received design tweaks and features alongside the Bolero few months back. The powertrain of the Bolero Neo is the same unit as the Mahindra Bolero. It is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

