2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:18 PM IST Livemint
The revamped Renault Kiger variant carries a price tag of 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault has also rolled out the ‘Human First Program’ that brings safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Renault India has introduced a host of new features to its Renault Kiger RXT(O) model. The updated model is now equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new variant also comes with a wireless smartphone mirroring and sits on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also boasts of new LED headlamps and tail lights.  

Renault has also rolled out the ‘Human First Program’ that brings safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all variants of Kiger. 

Other safety features on the SUV include four airbags, seat belts with pre-tensioners along with load limiter, impact-sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door locks and ISOFIX. 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of an enhanced range of Renault KIGER, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to the human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next-gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the KIGER is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhance value in terms of safety, quality and features. In addition, we have also introduced attractive offers and financing options, to make our customers’ ownership experience even more delightful. We are confident that the new enhanced range of Renault KIGER will exceed the expectations of our customers and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the automotive industry."

The company is also giving benefits of up to 91,000 on the RXZ variant of Renualt Kiger. The said discount includes a cash discount of up to 10,000, an exchange offer of up to 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000. Buyers can also get loyalty bonuses of up to R. 49,000 on the RXZ variant of Kiger. 

