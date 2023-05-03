Renault updates Kiger RXT(O) variant with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and o2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Renault has also rolled out the ‘Human First Program’ that brings safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Renault India has introduced a host of new features to its Renault Kiger RXT(O) model. The updated model is now equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new variant also comes with a wireless smartphone mirroring and sits on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also boasts of new LED headlamps and tail lights.
