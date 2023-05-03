Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of an enhanced range of Renault KIGER, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to the human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next-gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the KIGER is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhance value in terms of safety, quality and features. In addition, we have also introduced attractive offers and financing options, to make our customers’ ownership experience even more delightful. We are confident that the new enhanced range of Renault KIGER will exceed the expectations of our customers and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the automotive industry."