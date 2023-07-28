comScore
Renault-Nissan set to produce two new electric vehicles: Report
Back

On Wednesday, Renault-Nissan made a significant announcement, celebrating the production of 25 lakh cars at their manufacturing plant in Chennai. In addition to this milestone, the automaker disclosed plans to introduce two new electric vehicles, which will be manufactured at the same plant, reported HT Auto. 

Furthermore, the Chennai facility will be responsible for producing an additional six new vehicles, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and expanding their product lineup.

As per the report from HT Auto, the specific electric vehicle that Renault-Nissan plans to launch in the Indian market remains unclear. However, they already offer an electric version of the Kwid called the Dacia Spring in the global market. The Dacia Spring features a single electric motor generating 44 hp of maximum power in its base variant, and it claims a driving range of 230 km on a single charge. If introduced in India, it will be in competition with the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet, and Citroen eC3. Information about the second electric vehicle from these manufacturers is yet to be disclosed.

In the previous year, Nissan revealed three new SUVs for the Indian market: X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke. While the X-Trail's introduction to the Indian market has been confirmed and is expected soon, the launch of the Juke and Qashqai is yet to be confirmed. Nissan plans to conduct feasibility studies on both SUVs before making any final decisions regarding their release in India.

The Qashqai is set to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass. On the other hand, the Juke, being the smallest SUV in its segment, will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hryder. As for the X-Trail, being a full-size SUV, it will go up against the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner. There are expectations that the X-Trail will be introduced in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

 

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 03:43 PM IST
