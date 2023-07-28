Renault-Nissan set to produce two new electric vehicles: Report1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Renault-Nissan celebrates production of 2.5 million cars at Chennai plant and plans to introduce two new electric vehicles, while also considering launching the Juke and Qashqai SUVs in India.
On Wednesday, Renault-Nissan made a significant announcement, celebrating the production of 25 lakh cars at their manufacturing plant in Chennai. In addition to this milestone, the automaker disclosed plans to introduce two new electric vehicles, which will be manufactured at the same plant, reported HT Auto.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×