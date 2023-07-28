Renault-Nissan set to produce two new electric vehicles: Report

As per the report from HT Auto, the specific electric vehicle that Renault-Nissan plans to launch in the Indian market remains unclear. However, they already offer an electric version of the Kwid called the Dacia Spring in the global market. The Dacia Spring features a single electric motor generating 44 hp of maximum power in its base variant, and it claims a driving range of 230 km on a single charge. If introduced in India, it will be in competition with the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet, and Citroen eC3. Information about the second electric vehicle from these manufacturers is yet to be disclosed.

