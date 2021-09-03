Renault owns the Romanian car manufacturer Dacia, which is also popular for its SUV Duster. The Duster is sold under the Renault’s brand name in India. Dacia launched a new 7-seater MUV, Jogger. The Jogger is the company’s longest car yet with an overall length of over 4.5m. Dacia claims the Jogger gets the space of an MUV and the styling of an SUV.

Engines

The Dacia Jogger will be available with two engines, including the brand new TCe 110 turbocharged petrol engine. The 1-litre engine produces 110hp of power and 200Nm of torque at 2900 rpm. The car will also get an LPG powertrain that produces 99hp. The hybrid powertrain option for the car will be launched in 2023.

Features

The Dacia Jogger is based on the company’s modular CMF-B platform. The body structure has been reinforced in key areas to protect against the shocks. It gets 200mm of ground clearance (unladen).

The car gets Y-shaped LED daytime running lights. The car also gets modular roof rails (depending on model) with an 80kg carrying capacity.

The car is over 4.5m in length and has a 2.9m wheelbase. It offers up to 1,819 litres VDA of cargo space with seats folded. The boot offers up to 213 litres of storage space with all seats in place, rising to 712 litres with the third-row seats folded down and measured to the top of the backrest.

Safety

All Dacia Jogger models feature six airbags, including curtain and side airbags that protect the abdomen, chest, and head areas, as well as a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It gets features such as Emergency Brake Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Park Assist, Hill Start Assist and Electronic Stability Control.

