Renault’s EV Maker Ampere Sets $11 Bln Revenue Target as It Gears Up for IPO
Ampere, Renault’s electric-vehicle and software company preparing for a public listing, said it is targeting revenue of more than 10 billion euros ($10.88 billion) in 2025 while it readies to compete with less expensive cars from China and Tesla.
