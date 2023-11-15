Renault’s EV Maker Ampere Sets $11 Bln Revenue Target as It Gears Up for IPO

Ampere’s IPO is on track for the first half of 2024, subject to market conditions, the company said. While de Meo said in September that the valuation could be between EUR8 billion and EUR10 billion, analysts peg it much lower. UBS analysts see the company’s worth between EUR3 billion and EUR4 billion, according to a research note from September. On Monday, Jefferies analysts said they are rooting for an alternative to an IPO, which they worry will unnecessarily dilute Renault shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}