Renault's new SUV Kiger to compete with Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue: Details here

Renault has revealed a new compact SUV for the Indian market called Kiger. The new sub-4m compact SUV is designed in India and is built to take on competition such as Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Renault also plans to sell the new Kiger internationally in a second phase. The five-seater SUV will add to the current line-up of Renault cars in India which includes Kwid, Duster and Triber.

The official statement from the company claims that the new car will offer segment-first features especially at the price level it will be introduced at.

In terms of aesthetics, the front fascia of the SUV gets split LED headlamps with the DRLs on top. The tail-light gets a c-shaped LED to accentuate the width of the car. The car will get 16-inch alloys or steel wheels depending on the variant. The wheels sit under flared wheel-arches which gives the car an SUV stance.

In terms of features on the interior, Renault Kiger gets an 8-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Bluetooth and WIFI connection. The Renault Kiger gets ‘Multi-sense’ settings that will allow the driver to choose different driving modes, a sound setup by Arkamys audio system and a rearview camera with guidance lines for parking. Adding to the modernness of the cabin is a 7-inch digital instrument console for all the vital information to be displayed to the driver.

In terms of powertrain options, the new Kiger will get an offering similar to the Nissan Magnite. The buyer will have an option to either purchase a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged variant will be able to produce 98bhp of power and 160Nm of peak torque, whereas the naturally aspirated engine will put out a just 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of peak torque. Apart from 5-speed manual transmission, the company will also offer both AMT and CVT variants for buyers looking for automatic transmission. The inclusion of AMT is expected to lower the price of automatic variants.

The car is expected to hit Indian roads within the first half of the year. The pricing is expected to be similar, if not more aggressive compared to the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite starts at price slightly above ₹5.50 lakh and Renault may set a similar entry price for the Kiger.

