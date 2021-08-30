The clarification by Bharat Forge comes in the backdrop of reports that Tesla Inc is in talks with at least three Indian auto component suppliers as part of its plans to enter the local market

Indian auto components supplier Bharat Forge on Monday clarified that reports of its talks with Tesla for auto components ‘incorrect'. The company also stated the “Company is not associated with the subject matter" as stated in the reports.

The clarification by Bharat Forge comes in the backdrop of reports that Tesla Inc is in talks with at least three Indian auto component suppliers as part of its plans to enter the local market.

The company is seeking critical electrical, electronic and mechanical components, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The parts include instrument panels, windshields, differential brakes, gears and power seats, the report in a business daily stated.

The company is seeking critical electrical, electronic and mechanical components, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The parts include instrument panels, windshields, differential brakes, gears and power seats, the report in a business daily stated.

Sona Comstar Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd. are among Indian companies already supplying components to Tesla, it added.

However, Tesla didn’t respond to queries on the talks.

A Tesla factory to produce cars in India is “quite likely" if the electric automaker can first begin sales with imported vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in July.