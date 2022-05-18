Repos Energy raises fund from Ratan Tata, to bring biofuels on its network

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder said, “The world is moving towards a carbon-neutral future, and Repos Energy is working towards this goal by bridging the gap between the supply and demand of fuels. Our ultimate goal is to make all clean fuels available at a single click of the phone and bring it to the doorstep of our customers through an e-commerce platform. Currently, India’s infrastructure is heavily dependent on diesel, and it is our responsibility to use it sustainably. We will use this distribution network to bring clean and green fuels to the end-users in the near future."