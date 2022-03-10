Repos Energy and Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) today announced the tie-up to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand through ready-made fuel bowser trucks or Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps. Under this, Repos will buy 50 Mahindra Furio trucks, every month, to deploy for its doorstep fuel delivery business. The Ratan Tata -backed startup, Repos, will also be raising ₹3 billion for expansion separately.

The doorstep fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era due to factors including, economics of fuel trade, structural constraints of the existing distribution model, changing buying behavior of consumers.

Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder, Repos Energy said, “While the entire world is moving towards making things easily accessible by going mobile, the doorstep diesel delivery in India has eased the way fuel was being delivered in the country. Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, and with the support of Mahindra for procuring the chassis, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionize the distribution of all kinds of energy in future."

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “As a country, India is one of the world’s largest consumers of fuels but the way this fuel is procured and consumed has been largely unorganized. A major proportion of the diesel goes into fuelling industries like mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, etc. where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. In association with Repos Energy, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards the nation-building".

