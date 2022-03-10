Repos to buy Mahindra Furio trucks to expand its doorstep fuel delivery business

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “As a country, India is one of the world’s largest consumers of fuels but the way this fuel is procured and consumed has been largely unorganized. A major proportion of the diesel goes into fuelling industries like mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, etc. where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. In association with Repos Energy, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards the nation-building".