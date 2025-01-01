Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has opened bookings for its first electric two-wheelers, Activa e and QC 1, for ₹ 1,000 at select dealerships. Prices will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with deliveries starting in February 2025.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that bookings for its first-ever electric two-wheelers, the Honda Activa e and QC 1, are now open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vehicles can be reserved for ₹1,000 at select Honda dealerships in major cities. The Activa e is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, while the QC 1 can be booked in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Both models were unveiled in November 2024, marking Honda's entry into the electric vehicle market in India. Prices are set to be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 later this month, with deliveries scheduled to commence in February 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda Activa e: A Familiar Design Goes Electric The Honda Activa e retains the signature design language of the petrol-powered Activa, India’s best-selling scooter. With annual sales exceeding 2.5 million units, Honda has sought to adapt its proven formula for the electric segment.

The Activa e features a sleek design, enhanced by LED combination lights and indicators. It is equipped with two swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries, powering a motor with a continuous output of 5.6 bhp and a peak of 8 bhp. The electric scooter offers three riding modes—Standard, Sport, and ECON—and delivers an impressive range of 102 km on a single charge.

Additionally, it includes advanced features such as Honda RoadSync Duo, allowing riders to make phone calls and use navigation by connecting their smartphone via Bluetooth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda QC 1: A Practical Urban Moped Positioned as a moped, the Honda QC 1 is tailored exclusively for the Indian market. It features a fixed 1.5 kWh battery with high energy density, offering a range of 80 km on a single charge.

While the QC 1 shares similarities with the Activa e, it has a simpler design, lacking elements such as high-mounted LED DRLs and chrome accents. It also uses drum brakes at the front instead of the Activa e’s disc brakes.