Retail sales of passenger vehicles decline 4.4% YoY in January

NEW DELHI: Retail sales of passenger vehicle s fell 4.4% year-on-year to 2,81,666 units in January, snapping two consecutive months of growth, as per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Tuesday.

The decline was likely the result of a high base effect, given that automakers had offered steep discounts to liquidate stocks of BS-IV vehicles ahead of transitioning to new emission regime from April, 2020.

Recent price hikes also led to the fall in showroom sales.

Car sales, however, were higher sequentially, with 2,71,249 units sold in December, indicating a recovery in demand driven by rural and semi-urban markets.

Two-wheeler sales declined 8.8% on year to 11,63,322 units in January while commercial vehicle sales dropped 25% to 55,835 units in the reporting month.

Two-wheeler sales were also lower on a month-on-month basis as manufacturers cut production following a decline in demand after the end of the festival season.

The decline in commercial vehicle sales was the result of the ongoing pandemic and revised freight loading norms. However, given the gradual recovery in the economy, sales picked up marginally from 51,454 units sold in December.

Three-wheeler sales fell 51.3% to 31,059 units last month. Tractor sales, however, grew 11.1% to 60,754 units.

The retails sales data for January is at variance with the wholesale dispatch numbers released by automakers. Wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car maker, reportedly rose 2.6%, while those of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the second largest, jumped 24% to 52,005 units.

Mumbai-based Tata Motors had reported a 94% jump in January dispatches to 26,978 units. Most carmakers increased wholesale dispatches to build inventory at dealerships, having witnessed a sharp recovery in retail sales during the October-December.

As result of the pent-up demand in urban and rural markets and increased preference for personal mobility, passenger vehicles saw faster recovery in sales over the last four months. Sales grew in double digits during the festival season, having declined for two years due to economic slowdown.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, Fada, bookings and enquiries for passenger vehicles continued to improve during January, and demand for new products and sport utility vehicles helped check the fall in registrations.

"The recent price hike undertaken by automakers also added to woes as two-wheelers have become more expensive for lower and middle income class. Commercial vehicle registrations were also hit due to tight norm vehicle financing, which still not back to normal, and increased cost due to BS -VI norms," he added.

