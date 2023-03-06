Revamp your Android Auto experience: A guide to customizing the user interface

Android Auto is a popular vehicle companion software for Android smartphone users who want to stay connected on the go. With access to apps, music services, Google Maps, and the built-in Google Assistant, users can safely receive notifications and make calls without getting distracted while driving.

Google has recently released an update for Android Auto, which introduces a two-part user interface, improving the overall user experience of the in-car companion service. The latest Android Auto features from Google will streamline navigation, music and podcast listening, and driver interactions for a more seamless experience.

To recall, Google had recently released Android Auto update features an updated user experience design that was initially showcased at Google's I/O event. The new split-screen layout allows drivers to simultaneously view texts, music, and directions - three essential features for drivers. With this update, drivers no longer need to exit the map view and navigate through menus and settings to quickly pause music or view a message.

According to Google, the split-screen design is adaptable to all types of vehicles and can adjust itself to fit widescreen, portrait, or any other screen size.

Customising Android Auto can improve accessibility while driving, and fortunately, the software offers some options for personalisation. For example, users can modify the Coolwalk interface's orientation to move notifications and assistant access closer to the driving side. Additionally, users can adjust the behaviour of Google Assistant, the order in which apps are launched, and more.

To customize Android Auto's user interface, follow these steps:

Open Settings and search for "Android Auto."

Scroll down to see all menu options.

The available options and their functions are:

Customizable Launcher: Allows users to rearrange app order and prioritize the ones they use the most while driving.

"Hey Google" Detection: Enables or disables voice command detection for hands-free access to apps and services. Users can also train the speech model to improve detection accuracy and speed.

Moreover, to customise your Android Auto experience, you can adjust settings such as whether Android Auto launches automatically when your phone is connected to your car's power source, and whether to sync your work profile for notifications.

Additionally, Android Auto provides the option to change its orientation. Here are the steps:

Press the app drawer button located in the bottom left corner of your car's infotainment system.

Select Settings.

Look for the option to Change the layout.

Choose Nearby Navigation.