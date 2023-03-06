Revamp your Android Auto experience: A guide to customizing the user interface

Revamp your Android Auto experience: A guide to customizing the user interface2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:28 PM IST
- Customising Android Auto can improve accessibility while driving, and fortunately, the software offers some options for personalisation. For example, users can modify the Coolwalk interface's orientation to move notifications and assistant access closer to the driving side. Additionally, users can adjust the behaviour of Google Assistant, the order in which apps are launched, and more.
Android Auto is a popular vehicle companion software for Android smartphone users who want to stay connected on the go. With access to apps, music services, Google Maps, and the built-in Google Assistant, users can safely receive notifications and make calls without getting distracted while driving.
