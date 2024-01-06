Revamped and rugged: Hyundai 2024 Creta Facelift's leaks reveal exterior fully
Images of the redesigned 2024 Hyundai Creta reveal a bolder and boxier design, drawing inspiration from Venue and Tucson models
Hyundai is gearing up for the release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market on January 16th, and dealerships are currently accepting bookings with a token amount of ₹25,000. The manufacturer has initiated the dispatch of the Creta Facelift to its dealers, and images of the SUV's exterior have surfaced after being spotted in a dealership yard. The redesigned 2024 Creta appears to draw significant inspiration from the Venue and Tucson models.