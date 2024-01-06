Revamped and rugged: Hyundai 2024 Creta Facelift's leaks reveal exterior fully

Hyundai is gearing up for the release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market on January 16th, and dealerships are currently accepting bookings with a token amount of ₹25,000. The manufacturer has initiated the dispatch of the Creta Facelift to its dealers, and images of the SUV's exterior have surfaced after being spotted in a dealership yard. The redesigned 2024 Creta appears to draw significant inspiration from the Venue and Tucson models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of looks, the 2024 Hyundai Creta displays a bolder appearance in contrast to its predecessor, featuring a more robust and boxy design. Notably, its front end has undergone a redesign reminiscent of the Tucson model. The LED Daytime Running Lamp has been repositioned above and connected by an LED lightbar, with the headlamp taking on a vertical orientation within the bumper. The SUV also showcases a newly designed, rugged skid plate and a grille finished in dark chrome.

The lateral profile of the 2024 Hyundai Creta reveals a fresh set of alloy wheels and grey roof rails, complemented by a connecting piece running along the roof to the C-pillar. The rear of the vehicle has also undergone a revamp, exhibiting improved proportions compared to the previous model. The horizontal tail lamps are now connected by a light bar, and a more rugged skid plate has been introduced. Notably, the number plate will be mounted on the rear of the vehicle itself.

Interestingly, the most significant enhancement to the SUV comes in the form of HyundaiSense, essentially an Advanced Driver Aids System comprising 19 ADAS features. Additionally, the vehicle boasts a comprehensive safety package, with Hyundai committing to providing over 70 safety features, of which 36 will be included as standard. Moreover, the brand has overhauled the platform, aiming to enhance crash test ratings.

