New Jawa 350 hits Indian roads: Details on price, engine and more
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles introduced the latest Jawa 350 motorcycle in India with a price tag of ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) on Monday. This model represents a significantly updated version of the Jawa Standard, and it carries an extra premium of around ₹12,000. The newly unveiled motorcycle features a revamped chassis and is equipped with a more substantial engine. The retro-themed design adds a nostalgic touch to this latest release.