Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles introduced the latest Jawa 350 motorcycle in India with a price tag of ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) on Monday. This model represents a significantly updated version of the Jawa Standard, and it carries an extra premium of around ₹12,000. The newly unveiled motorcycle features a revamped chassis and is equipped with a more substantial engine. The retro-themed design adds a nostalgic touch to this latest release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design In terms of design, the recently launched Jawa 350 motorcycle exhibits slight variations compared to its predecessor. While the overall shape of the bike remains largely consistent, subtle modifications contribute to a bolder and more robust appearance. The fenders have been enhanced for a more pronounced look, and the seat appears to have been upgraded with thicker foam to enhance riding comfort. The tires, which encircle the multi-spoke wheels, have been made chunkier.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded the color options for the Jawa 350, introducing a new Mystique Orange paint scheme in addition to retaining the existing Maroon and Black trims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dimension The recently launched retro-themed motorcycle with a 350 cc engine has undergone dimensional updates. It now features an increased ground clearance of 178 mm and a seat height of 790 mm. The bike also boasts a longer wheelbase, measuring 1,449 mm. In comparison, its predecessor had a ground clearance of 165 mm, a seat height of 765 mm, and a wheelbase of 1,368 mm.

This indicates that the new Jawa 350 is both longer and taller than the previous model. Additionally, the latest model is heavier, with a kerb weight of 194 kg, compared to the predecessor's 182 kg.

Powertrain Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles highlights that the motorcycle is constructed on a fresh dual-cradle chassis, contributing to the increased weight of the new Jawa 350. The latest Jawa 350 is propelled by a larger 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, replacing the previous 294 cc powerplant. Paired with a six-speed transmission featuring a slipper and assist clutch, the new engine generates 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wheels The updated Jawa 350 is equipped with broader tires, with a 100/90 section for the front and a 130/80 section for the rear. The traditional multi-spoke wheels maintain their 18-17 inch diameter.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!