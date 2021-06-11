'Revenge spending': Lamborghinis sold out for this year as covid gloom lifts

While buyers continue to snap up performance cars like the track-suited Aventador, Lamborghini is embarking on the transition to electrifying its lineup. It’s spending a record 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to offer plug-in hybrid versions of each model by 2024, and plans to launch a first vehicle powered purely by battery during the second half of the decade. Supercar makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini have been slow to embrace EVs with brand histories steeped in powerful engines.

