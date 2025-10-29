Revisiting nostalgia: Tata Sierra to Renault Duster coming back from past

The Indian passenger vehicle market will see a lot of action over the next few months. Several major car manufacturers will launch their exciting products in the Indian passenger vehicle market between November and January. Two of these upcoming cars are very special as they will be making a grand comeback. One is the Tata Sierra, while the other is the Renault Duster.

The Tata Sierra was in business between 1991 and 2003, before being discontinued in India. It was one of the most stylish and premium SUVs in the Indian market, designed and built ahead of time. On the other hand, the Renault Duster, the quintessential bestselling model from the French automaker, mesmerised many SUV lovers in the country before being discontinued earlier this decade.

Model Launch Tata Sierra November 25, 2025 Renault Duster January 26, 2026

However, both of them are ready for a grand comeback. Tata Motors has confirmed that it will launch the Sierra in a new avatar on November 25, while Renault will bring back the Duster in a completely modernised avatar on January 26 next year.

Tata Sierra: Key facts Key design elements LED headlamps, LED DRL, LED taillight, 19-inch alloy wheels, Alpine window, squarish wheel arches, and high-set bonnet Expected features Triple 12.3-inch screens, dual-done dashboard, four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, ambient lights, Harman audio system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats Expected safety features 6 airbags, 360-degree surround view camera, ESC, Level 2 ADAS Expected engine options 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre direct injection turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel Expected price ₹ 11 lakh - ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom) Expected rivals Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, MG Astor.

The new-age Tata Sierra is one of the most-awaited SUVs in India, since it was showcased in concept guise at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Sierra will be launched in both ICE and EV versions, and next month, we are likely to see the launch of the ICE-powered model. It is expected to retain most of the design elements from the concept, which carried a lot of iconic styling elements from the original model, including the Alpine window, high-set bonnet, squarish wheel arches, etc. The new Sierra would get a trio of 1.5-litre engines, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre direct injection turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel power mill.

Renault Duster: Key facts Key design elements LED daytime running lights, LED projector headlamps, a new front fascia, new design 18-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, LED taillights Expected features 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital driver display, connected car technologies, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push button start, powered driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting Expected safety features Level 2 ADAS suite, multiple airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors Expected engine options 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech, 1.6-litre strong hybrid Expected price ₹ 10 lakh - ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom) Expected rivals Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder