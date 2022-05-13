Revolt Motors has today opened two new retail stores in Kerala. After mounting its presence across states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh recently, Revolt Motors is geared up to set foot in the state of Kerala in Kochi and Thrissur. This would be the brand’s 24th and 25th store and the first two stores in the state. The company’s aim to strengthen its presence across the nation & open 40+ stores this year.

Kerala has recently occupied the second position in the State Energy and Climate Index list prepared by NITI Aayog showcasing the preparedness and environment friendly approach of the state. Adding to this, Kerala state government inaugurated up to five EV charging stations in Ernakulam as a part of its EV policy in April 2022.

Under the new policy being developed & implemented, Kerala has also begun steps to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and aims to provide maximum assistance to those planning to manufacture electric vehicles encouraging the use of EV’s across the state.

The new stores will not only act as sales points for the company, but also be able to experience the EV ecosystem here. One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process.

Currently, the company has the RV300 and the RV400 e-bikes. The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customized sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono shock at the rear.