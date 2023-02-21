Revolt Motors opens bookings for RV400 electric bike again. All you need to know
- Speaking of range and battery, the RV400 comes with a 3 KW (Mid Drive) motor at its core and boasts of a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph.
Revolt Motors announced on Monday that bookings for their RV400 electric motorcycle are now open once again. This is the second time following the first registration period that Revolt Motors, which is now owned by RattanIndia, has started accepting bookings for the RV400 electric. The company states that both the phases of bookings saw a significant response.
