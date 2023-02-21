Revolt Motors opens bookings for RV400 electric bike again. All you need to know

Revolt Motors announced on Monday that bookings for their RV400 electric motorcycle are now open once again. This is the second time following the first registration period that Revolt Motors, which is now owned by RattanIndia, has started accepting bookings for the RV400 electric. The company states that both the phases of bookings saw a significant response.

Customers can make bookings for the RV400 electric bike at a price tag of ₹2,499. The company says that the delivery should begin by March 31 this year. Despite the fact that there are 35 dealerships distributed over 22 states in the nation, the full reservation process is done online. The company's manufacturing site is in Manesar, Haryana, and RattanIndia emphasises that new supply chain investments are allowing for an increase in production capacity.

Speaking of range and battery, the RV400 comes with a 3 KW (Mid Drive) motor at its core and boasts of a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph. The electric motorcycle also gets a MyRevolt connectivity app that offers features like geofencing, customised sounds, bike diagnostics, battery status, ride data etc.

Moreover, the Revolt RV400 comes with three different riding modes which are Eco, Normal and Sport, with around 150 kms of range per charge. These riding modes deliver different performances. It gets upside down (USD) front forks and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. Pricing for the Revolt RV400 starts at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom and before subsidies)