Revolt Motors opens bookings for RV400 electric bike again. All you need to know

Customers can make bookings for the RV400 electric bike at a price tag of ₹2,499. The company says that the delivery should begin by March 31 this year. Despite the fact that there are 35 dealerships distributed over 22 states in the nation, the full reservation process is done online. The company's manufacturing site is in Manesar, Haryana, and RattanIndia emphasises that new supply chain investments are allowing for an increase in production capacity.