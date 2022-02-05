Revolt Motors opens flagship retail store for its EV range here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Revolt Motors has today announced the opening of its first flagship store in Noida. The new store will be the brand's second retail outlet in Uttar Pradesh, after opening the first one in Lucknow last month. The company is working towards setting up a robust dealership presence this year with an aim to open 44+ new stores to meet customer requirements. The facility, in Sector-63, Noida, displays the range of Revolt's flagship motorcycle RV400.

Revolt Motors is a brainchild of Micromax's co-founder Rahul Sharma, who is also the founder of Revolt Intellicorp. The EV startup has two bikes in its portfolio; RV400 and RV300.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap battery.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities. Buoyed by the surge in demand for Revolt motorcycles, the new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and cost-effective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility.

One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers.