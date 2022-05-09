Revolt Motors has today opened its new flagship store in Patna. This is the brand's first store in the state of Bihar, through which the brand plans to cater to new consumers and promote the use of electric vehicles in the region. After the inauguration of stores in Nellore and Vijayawada in April, this is the brand’s 23rd retail store in India. With this, the company aims to strengthen its presence across the nation & open 40+ stores this year.

The Bihar state government is also preparing to introduce its own Electric Vehicle Policy with an aim at boosting the economy and reduce the air pollution. Under the new policy being developed, charging stations will be set up at bus depots and charging points will also be installed at fueling stations.

All the new Revolt Motors stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities. The new stores will focus on flexible and cost-effective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility. One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers.

Revolt Motors has e-bikes such as RV400 that comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. It also comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear.