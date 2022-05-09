Revolt Motors opens its first EV store in Bihar, total reaches 23 across India

Revolt Motors has today opened its new flagship store in Patna. This is the brand's first store in the state of Bihar, through which the brand plans to cater to new consumers and promote the use of electric vehicles in the region. After the inauguration of stores in Nellore and Vijayawada in April, this is the brand’s 23rd retail store in India. With this, the company aims to strengthen its presence across the nation & open 40+ stores this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}