Revolt Motors has opened its new flagship store in Rajkot. This is the brand’s third store in Gujarat and 26th store across the country. After expanding its presence across states like Kerala and Patna in May, Revolt Motors is all set to enter the city of Rajkot. With this, the company’s aim to strengthen its presence across the nation and open 40+ stores this year.

The store will act as sales point for the company, and also as experience for the EV ecosystem. One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process.

Revolt Motors has received good response from buyers and aims at achieving a bigger milestone this year. With states accepting the government initiatives to address this issue of adapting EV’s, ‘Revolt Motors’ has been vital with its varied store openings across India to cater to a wide set of consumers with their flagship bike RV400.

The government has also exempted e-vehicles registered in Gujarat RTOs from paying registration fee and extended support for charging infrastructure that will accelerate the ecosystem development and ensure greater comfort for EV buyers.

Revolt Motors RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customized sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. It also comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono shock at the rear.