Revolt Motors opens its third EV flagship store here, total reaches 26 across India

Revolt Motors has opened its new flagship store in Rajkot. This is the brand’s third store in Gujarat and 26th store across the country. After expanding its presence across states like Kerala and Patna in May, Revolt Motors is all set to enter the city of Rajkot. With this, the company’s aim to strengthen its presence across the nation and open 40+ stores this year.

