Revolt Motors has opened a new store in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. This will be the 21st store and the brand will also be opening its 22nd store in Vijayawada today. Revolt Motors aims to open 40+ new stores nationally. With the increased allocation of EV subsidy being provided by the state government, Revolt Motors is expanding its footprint in Andhra Pradesh with two new stores.

The new stores will not only act as sales points for the company, but also be able to experience the EV ecosystem here. One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customized sounds, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. Also, it comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear.

Andhra Pradesh government aims at going 100% electric by 2030 in terms of city buses. An investment of ₹30,000 crores is expected to be made for EV manufacturing in the state. Other states in southern India like Chennai, Kerala, Karnataka & Telengana have also voiced dedicated EV policies for promoting electric vehicle adaption.

