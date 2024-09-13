Revolt Motors teases new premium electric motorcycle launch this September: What’s coming?

On September 17, 2024, Revolt Motors plans to launch a new electric motorcycle, enhancing its offerings. Expected to be a premium model, it will target the 150-160cc market, following the RV400, which has established a solid reputation in the electric vehicle sector.

Updated13 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Revolt Motors is reportedly all geared up to introduce a brand-new electric motorcycle on September 17, 2024, further expanding its lineup.
Revolt Motors is reportedly all geared up to introduce a brand-new electric motorcycle on September 17, 2024, further expanding its lineup.

Revolt Motors is reportedly all geared up to introduce a brand-new electric motorcycle on September 17, 2024, further expanding its lineup. 

While the company has sent out media invites for the event, specific details about the new model remain under wraps, reported HT Auto. 

As per the publication, the forthcoming motorcycle will likely be Revolt’s second all-new product, aside from the RV400 BRZ variant, which was launched earlier in 2024. 

Although the specifics of the new model have yet to be disclosed, it is expected that this electric bike will be a more premium offering compared to the RV400. Several media reports suggest that the electric bike may target a segment comparable to the 150-160cc internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, whereas the RV400 is currently positioned against 125cc counterparts.

For context, the RV400 features a 3.24 kWh battery that provides a claimed range of up to 150 km in Eco mode. It is powered by a 3 kW motor and takes approximately 4.5 hours to fully charge. The RV400 series also comes equipped with modern features such as an LED headlamp, regenerative braking, a side-stand cut-off system, combi-braking, and a fully digital console. The bike is covered by a five-year or 75,000 km warranty, adding to its appeal.

The upcoming launch is perfectly timed for the festive season, a period known for increased consumer spending in India. While the RV400 starts at around 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is anticipated to carry a price tag closer to 1.50 lakh, reflecting its potentially enhanced capabilities and features.

To recall, Revolt Motors first entered the market in 2019 with the launch of the RV400, India’s inaugural electric motorcycle. Over the years, the RV400 has been a consistent performer for the company, contributing significantly to its reputation in the EV space. 

 

