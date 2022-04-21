Revolt Motors has today announced the re-opening of bookings for its flagship electric motorcycle – RV400 across 20 cities. Customers can book the vehicle from April 25 starting 10:00 AM onwards at a nominal price of ₹9,999 via company’s website. Revolt motors has opened its bookings to fulfil the demand for its product in the Indian market. The company has also achieved 6 crore kms milestone on the Indian roads.

Revolt Motors also aims to open 40+ new stores nationally and bookings for RV400 is now open in 20 cities - Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Nellore, Kochi, Thrissur and Hubli.

The RV400 is currently available in three colours - Cosmic Black, Rebel Red or Mist Grey.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. It also comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono shock at the rear.