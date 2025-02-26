Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric motorcycle, the RV BlazeX, in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.14 lakh. This new model bridges the gap between the flagship RV400 and the RV400 BRZ, offering a practical commuting solution for Indian riders. Bookings have already commenced, with deliveries set to begin in March 2025. Here are five key things to know about the newly unveiled Revolt RV BlazeX:

1. Minimalist Design

The Revolt RV BlazeX follows a conventional commuter motorcycle design with a simple yet practical aesthetic. It features a round LED headlamp, a long seat, and a tapered tail section, ensuring a comfortable and functional ride. The motorcycle is available in two striking dual-tone colour options: Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black.

2. Feature-Packed Technology

The electric motorcycle comes with a host of modern features, including full LED lighting and a 6.0-inch LCD instrument cluster. The display is equipped with smartphone connectivity and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring seamless software enhancements. Additionally, the bike offers an under-seat charging compartment and a dedicated storage space for added convenience.

3. Efficient Suspension and Braking Setup

The RV BlazeX is built to provide a smooth and stable ride, featuring a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both wheels, ensuring safe and responsive stopping power.

4. Powerful Electric Motor and Battery Performance

The motorcycle is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with a 4 kW electric motor. This setup enables the RV BlazeX to achieve a top speed of 85 kmph. The manufacturer claims that the bike can deliver up to 150 kilometres of range on a full charge, making it an efficient choice for daily commuters.