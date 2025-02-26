Revolt Motors has introduced the RV BlazeX electric motorcycle in India for ₹ 1.14 lakh. It features a minimalist design, modern technology, efficient suspension, and a powerful motor. Bookings are open, with deliveries starting March 2025, offering a range of up to 150 km on a full charge.

Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric motorcycle, the RV BlazeX, in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.14 lakh. This new model bridges the gap between the flagship RV400 and the RV400 BRZ, offering a practical commuting solution for Indian riders. Bookings have already commenced, with deliveries set to begin in March 2025. Here are five key things to know about the newly unveiled Revolt RV BlazeX:

2. Feature-Packed Technology The electric motorcycle comes with a host of modern features, including full LED lighting and a 6.0-inch LCD instrument cluster. The display is equipped with smartphone connectivity and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring seamless software enhancements. Additionally, the bike offers an under-seat charging compartment and a dedicated storage space for added convenience.

3. Efficient Suspension and Braking Setup
The RV BlazeX is built to provide a smooth and stable ride, featuring a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both wheels, ensuring safe and responsive stopping power.

4. Powerful Electric Motor and Battery Performance
The motorcycle is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with a 4 kW electric motor. This setup enables the RV BlazeX to achieve a top speed of 85 kmph. The manufacturer claims that the bike can deliver up to 150 kilometres of range on a full charge, making it an efficient choice for daily commuters.

5. Charging Time and Options The Revolt RV BlazeX is claimed to support fast and standard charging. Using a DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 80 minutes. A full charge using a standard home charger is claimed to take approximately 3.5 hours. The removable battery design further enhances convenience, allowing users to charge the battery separately if needed.

