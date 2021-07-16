Revolt Motors has announced that its flagship electric motorcycle RV400 has been sold out minutes after latest round of bookings opened on Friday. The automaker had opened bookings for interested buyers in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. While Revolt Motors has not divulged how many units of RV400 were up for grabs this time, it has put up a 'Notify Me' page on its website for those who missed booking it today; they will be notified when the bookings re-open.

The same enthusiasm was seen in the first round of bookings for Revolt RV400 last month that lasted two hours.

The RV400 runs on a 3KW (mid drive) motor powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-ion battery. Revolt claims that battery can be charged up to 75 per cent in three hours and 100 per cent in 4 hours.

Revolt RV400 comes with three different riding modes that deliver different ranges. The Eco Mode boats the highest range at 150 km, while the bike can go 100 km in Normal Mode. The RV400 gets 80 km of range in Sports Mode. The top speeds in these three modes are 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph, respectively.

The RV400 can be controlled through the MyRevolt app that brings features like bike locator/geo-fencing, complete diagnostics of the motorcycle, battery status and more. Riders can even select one of the four engine sounds from the app.

Given the positive response towards RV400, Revolt Motors has said that it is working to increase production to satisfy demand.

