Bookings for Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle will reopen in 70 cities across the country on October 21. This would mean Revolt Motors will expand its market from just cities to a substantial part of the country. The RV400 has been one of the most popular electrical two-wheeler offering in the country, being offered in limited numbers in the past.

Revolt Motors currently sells the RV400 in six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The company is now planning to expand its footprint to other metros and major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and beyond.

In a recent social media post, Revolt Motors wrote: “India's first AI-enabled motorcycle is coming to 70 cities across the nation. Are you ready for the future of mobility? #RideTheChange. Bookings open from 21st October."

India's first AI-enabled motorcycle is coming to 70 cities across the nation. Are you ready for the future of mobility? #RideTheChange



Bookings open from 21st October. pic.twitter.com/deJbqAFLqg — Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) October 17, 2021

The 70 cities that will see Revolt RV400 bookings open for the first time are also expected to get service touchpoints for after-sale requirements. Customers will also be able to test drive the Revolt RV400 at these touchpoints.

The RV400 runs on a 3KW (mid drive) motor powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-ion battery. Revolt claims that battery can be charged up to 75 per cent in three hours and 100 per cent in 4 hours.

Revolt RV400 comes with three different riding modes that deliver different ranges. The Eco Mode boats the highest range at 150 km, while the bike can go 100 km in Normal Mode. The RV400 gets 80 km of range in Sports Mode. The top speeds in these three modes are 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph, respectively.

The RV400 can be controlled through the MyRevolt app that brings features like bike locator/geo-fencing, complete diagnostics of the motorcycle, battery status and more. Riders can even select one of the four engine sounds from the app.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.