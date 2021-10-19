Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle bookings to open in 70 cities from October 21

Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle bookings to open in 70 cities from October 21

Premium
Revolt RV400 bookings will open in new cities for the first time this month.
2 min read . 04:15 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Revolt Motors currently sells the RV400 in six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bookings for Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle will reopen in 70 cities across the country on October 21. This would mean Revolt Motors will expand its market from just cities to a substantial part of the country. The RV400 has been one of the most popular electrical two-wheeler offering in the country, being offered in limited numbers in the past.

Bookings for Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle will reopen in 70 cities across the country on October 21. This would mean Revolt Motors will expand its market from just cities to a substantial part of the country. The RV400 has been one of the most popular electrical two-wheeler offering in the country, being offered in limited numbers in the past.

Revolt Motors currently sells the RV400 in six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The company is now planning to expand its footprint to other metros and major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and beyond.

Revolt Motors currently sells the RV400 in six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The company is now planning to expand its footprint to other metros and major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and beyond.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a recent social media post, Revolt Motors wrote: “India's first AI-enabled motorcycle is coming to 70 cities across the nation. Are you ready for the future of mobility? #RideTheChange. Bookings open from 21st October."

The 70 cities that will see Revolt RV400 bookings open for the first time are also expected to get service touchpoints for after-sale requirements. Customers will also be able to test drive the Revolt RV400 at these touchpoints.

The RV400 runs on a 3KW (mid drive) motor powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-ion battery. Revolt claims that battery can be charged up to 75 per cent in three hours and 100 per cent in 4 hours.

Revolt RV400 comes with three different riding modes that deliver different ranges. The Eco Mode boats the highest range at 150 km, while the bike can go 100 km in Normal Mode. The RV400 gets 80 km of range in Sports Mode. The top speeds in these three modes are 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph, respectively.

The RV400 can be controlled through the MyRevolt app that brings features like bike locator/geo-fencing, complete diagnostics of the motorcycle, battery status and more. Riders can even select one of the four engine sounds from the app.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Volvo Car launches S90, XC60 with petrol mild-hybrid po ...

Premium

Audi starts bookings for its new SUV Q5 in India

Premium

Piaggio, Mahindra, 19 others in fray for 3-wheeler EV t ...

Premium

Selling cars in the era of the chip shortage: Online ch ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!