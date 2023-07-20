Revving for the Youth: Thrilling 2.75L sports bike launched exclusively for minors! But here's the catch…2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:42 AM IST
CRA Motorsports introduces the Atom GP1 race bike, designed for young riders aged 10-17, priced at ₹2.75 lakh + GST. The bike is exclusively for track use and features a 159.3 cc engine, custom-built frame, and sleek body shell made of fiberglass.
CRA Motorsports, headquartered in Coimbatore, has taken a significant step towards promoting grassroots motorsport by unveiling the Atom GP1 race bike, designed specifically for young riders. Geared towards budding racers aged between 10 and 17 years, this mini GP motorcycle kit comes at a price of ₹2.75 lakh + GST.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×