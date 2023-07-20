CRA Motorsports, headquartered in Coimbatore, has taken a significant step towards promoting grassroots motorsport by unveiling the Atom GP1 race bike, designed specifically for young riders. Geared towards budding racers aged between 10 and 17 years, this mini GP motorcycle kit comes at a price of ₹2.75 lakh + GST .

The primary goal of the Atom GP1 is to provide a platform for young talents to familiarize themselves with the power and track responsibilities before progressing to larger motorcycles. However, it is important to note that the Atom GP1 is exclusively intended for track use and is not street legal.

Over the course of three years, CRA Motorsports painstakingly developed the Atom GP1. The initial prototype was crafted in 2020, and a year later, the second iteration emerged. Rigorous testing of these prototypes took place on numerous tracks throughout the country, including renowned venues like the Kari Motor Speedway, Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad, Kari Town in UAE, and Meco Kartopia, among others.

Regarding performance, the Atom GP1 is equipped with a 159.3 cc single-cylinder, two-valve, carburetted engine, finely tuned to deliver 15 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This power is efficiently managed through a 5-speed gearbox. The bike's structure features a custom-built frame, complemented by USD front forks and a rear monoshock suspension. For braking, it relies on a single disc brake at the front and a petal disc at the rear. The Atom GP1 cruises on 12-inch alloy wheels borrowed from the TVS NTorq, equipped with race compound TVS Remora tires.

In terms of appearance, the Atom GP1 has an allure reminiscent of a particular Italian motorcycle, boasting a V4 heart. Its sleek body shell is constructed from fiberglass, and it is fitted with an SS race exhaust for enhanced performance.

The Atom GP1 motorcycle kits have been designed for both training and racing applications. CRA Motorsports will be manufacturing these bikes at their facility in Coimbatore, with an initial production capacity of 250 units per year. To achieve this, the company dedicated the last eight months to setting up the production plant and ensuring the readiness of suppliers and spare parts. This meticulous preparation ensures a smooth and efficient manufacturing process for the Atom GP1 kits.