The Atom GP1 motorcycle kits have been designed for both training and racing applications. CRA Motorsports will be manufacturing these bikes at their facility in Coimbatore, with an initial production capacity of 250 units per year. To achieve this, the company dedicated the last eight months to setting up the production plant and ensuring the readiness of suppliers and spare parts. This meticulous preparation ensures a smooth and efficient manufacturing process for the Atom GP1 kits.

