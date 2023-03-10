Revving up: February's top selling cars accelerated to the top

Maruti Suzuki continues its stronghold on the list of the top 10 cars sold in India, with seven of its models featuring on the list for the month of February. The standout performer was the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which reclaimed its position as the top-selling SUV, surpassing Tata Nexon. The company's flagship model, the Grand Vitara, also outperformed the popular Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment, highlighting its increasing popularity. Let's take a closer look at the top 10 cars that made it to the list of highest-selling cars in India for February.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The new generation Baleno continues to maintain its position as the top-selling car in India's premium hatchback segment. Its sales have been steadily increasing over the past few months, making it a popular choice among buyers. In February, Maruti Suzuki sold 18,592 units of Baleno, which is higher than the 16,357 units sold in January this year. In comparison, the old generation Baleno had found 12,570 buyers in February last year.

View Full Image In February, Maruti Suzuki sold 18,592 units of Baleno, which is higher than the 16,357 units sold in January this year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki's smallest hatchback, the new generation Alto, continues to perform well after its relaunch last year. In February, the carmaker sold 18,114 units of the Alto, though there was a slight dip compared to January's sales of 21,411 units. The updated Alto was launched last year with new features and a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Despite the upcoming facelift, Maruti's Swift has managed to retain its popularity and climbed to the second spot on the list of top-selling cars in India. In February, the carmaker sold 18,412 units of the hatchback, up from 16,440 units in January. However, there was a slight decrease compared to February last year when Maruti Suzuki sold 19,202 units of Swift.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback, the new generation WagonR, remains one of the top five models sold last month. Despite a slight drop in sales to 16,889 units in February, compared to 20,466 units in January, the boxy hatchback has been a consistent performer. The WagonR emerged as the best-selling model from Maruti last year and continues to maintain its popularity among buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki's sub-compact sedan, Dzire, is the only sedan to make it to the list of top 10 cars sold in India. Despite the increasing competition in the segment, the carmaker sold 16,798 units of Dzire in February, surpassing the sales figures of its rivals Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. In January, Maruti had sold 11,317 units of Dzire, indicating a significant jump in sales in February.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki's new generation Brezza has reclaimed the top spot as India's number one SUV last month. Beating its rival Tata Nexon, which held the position for almost a year. Maruti sold 15,787 units of the Brezza, indicating a growth in sales from January when the automaker sold 14,359 units.

View Full Image Maruti sold 15,787 units of the Brezza, indicating a growth in sales from January when the automaker sold 14,359 units.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors' compact SUV, Punch, has retained its position as the second best-selling model from the carmaker. In February, Tata Motors sold 11,169 units of the SUV, a slight dip from the 12,006 units sold in January this year. However, it is still an improvement from the 9,592 units sold in February last year.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon, although it lost the top spot to Brezza, is still a popular choice among SUV buyers in India. In February, Tata Motors sold 13,914 units of the sub-compact SUV, slightly lower than the 15,567 units sold in January. However, it is a significant increase compared to February last year, when Tata sold 12,259 units of Nexon across India.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti's Eeco van remains a steady performer despite its basic features, and continues to be a consistent seller. In February, Maruti sold 11,352 units of the model, which is only slightly less than the 11,709 units sold in January. Year on year, Eeco's sales have grown, compared to the 9,190 units sold by the carmaker in February 2022.

Hyundai Creta

Despite a drop in sales, the Hyundai Creta SUV still holds its position as the leader in the compact SUV segment. Hyundai sold 10,421 units of the SUV in February, compared to 15,037 units in January. However, the sales figures are higher than the 9,616 units sold in February last year. The upcoming launch of the new generation Creta SUV in India is highly anticipated. The Creta is listed as the last car on the list of top 10 cars sold in India for February.